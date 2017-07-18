Holyoke Medical Center received $100K donation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) -The Hazen Paper Company has donated $100,000 to Holyoke Medical Center’s “Care. Community. Commitment.” campaign, which will fund the new emergency department gardens.

The new emergency department opened at the beginning of the month and features a Center for Behavioral Health Emergency Services, 40 treatment areas, multi-patient trauma rooms, and advance lifesaving equipment.

“Hazen Paper employs more than 200 people in Holyoke and we view Holyoke Medical Center as a vital resource for the health and safety of our employees. My father, my siblings and I were all born at Holyoke Hospital. The Hazen Family has deep ties in the community,” John H. Hazen, President of Hazen Paper Company said in a release sent to 22News.

The Care. Community. Commitment. campaign has now reached $2.25 million of their $3 million goal.