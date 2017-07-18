High school students see what it’s like to be a cop

Belchertown look to strengthen relationship with community.

By Published:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – High School students are getting the chance to see what it’s like to be a police officer.

The Belchertown Police Department is holding a one week youth police academy at their station this week. Belchertown police officer Jason Kroll told 22news they would like to strengthen the relationship between the cops and the community.

“We’re hoping that they have a better understanding of us, obviously right now communication between police departments and towns, there are issues, and we’d like to try to keep that down to a minimum,” Kroll said.

The academy will include, a mock crime scene, vehicle law enforcement, and canine operations.The program will run till July 21.

