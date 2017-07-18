Greenfield Police thank two kids for saving squirrel

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police are thanking two kids after they rescued a squirrel stuck in a swimming pool.

Greenfield Police said they received a call around 7:57 a.m., Tuesday morning to a residence on Davis Street.

Greenfield Police said when police got to the location, they discovered that two helpful neighbors had already saved the squirrel.

The incident left the squirrel in a little shock but it had a full recovery.

Greenfield Police will like to thank the two for their heroic and life-saving efforts.