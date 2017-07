SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night’s severe thunder storm has left streets flooded in Springfield.

22News viewer Omayra Perez sent these photos of flooding at Colton Street in Springfield via ReportIt.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates on the floodings as more information becomes available.

Flooding on Colton Street in Springfield View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit Sent by 22News viewer Omayra Perez via Reportit