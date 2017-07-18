Driver charged with failure to stop, passenger charged with heroin possession

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing charges- one for drugs and the other for motor vehicle violations- following a traffic stop in South Deerfield early Tuesday morning.

According to Deerfield police, a patrolling officer noticed a driver speeding on Sunderland Rd. (Route 116) shortly after midnight. The driver pulled over after turning onto Sugarloaf Street, but then exited the car, and ran off up the road.

State police were alerted, a Montague police dog was called in to help with the search for the driver, and a perimeter was set up. Meanwhile, Deerfield police say that two officers focused their attention on the passenger of the car, who they ended up arresting for possession of heroin, as well as a subsequent offense of possession of a Class B substance.

The passenger told officers that the driver had just gotten out of jail. Police located a Department of Transitional Assistance photo ID belonging to the driver, and determined that he had a suspended driver’s license.

The search for the driver was ultimately called off, but police applied for a warrant for the man’s arrest, and his probation officer got him to show up for arraignment Tuesday in Greenfield District Court. The driver is charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop for police.

The passenger was released on bail from police custody, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Thursday.

Police have not publicly released the identities of either suspect at this time.