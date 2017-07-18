Casting call for upcoming Hulu series to be held in Orange

Must be 18 or older

By Published:
Downtown Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An open casting call for extras to appear in the upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock is scheduled to be held in Orange Tuesday.

New Hulu series “Castle Rock” to be shot in Orange

The series, based on the novels of Stephen King, is being shot in Orange from July to January. Those interested in becoming extras in the series are asked to show up at the Orange Town Hall Auditorium any time from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to participate.

The eastern Franklin County town was chosen as the setting for Castle Rock because location scouts thought it was closest to their perception of the fictitious Maine town that was the setting of several Stephen King stories.

For more information, visit http://www.slatecasting.com/castlerockextras/ 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s