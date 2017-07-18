Casting call for upcoming Hulu series to be held in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An open casting call for extras to appear in the upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock is scheduled to be held in Orange Tuesday.

The series, based on the novels of Stephen King, is being shot in Orange from July to January. Those interested in becoming extras in the series are asked to show up at the Orange Town Hall Auditorium any time from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to participate.

The eastern Franklin County town was chosen as the setting for Castle Rock because location scouts thought it was closest to their perception of the fictitious Maine town that was the setting of several Stephen King stories.

For more information, visit http://www.slatecasting.com/castlerockextras/