LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after their car hit a tree in Longmeadow Tuesday night.

Sgt. Bill Albano of the Longmeadow Police Department told 22news the accident happened on Williston Drive just before 8 p.m.

There were no passengers in the car and the driver is expected to be okay.

The crash is still under investigation.