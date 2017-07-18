Car apparently shot at on Boston-area highway

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent shooting on a Boston-area highway.

A department spokesman says a driver flagged down a trooper on Tuesday morning and said someone in another vehicle had opened fire on him on Interstate 93 in Quincy at about 5:20 a.m.

The trooper located a possible bullet hole in a rear door of that person’s car, which also had a broken window.

The motorist was not injured.

The possible shooter’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger. State police have notified area departments to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching that description.

The victim’s car is being processed for evidence.