Car apparently shot at on Boston-area highway

No one was injured

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent shooting on a Boston-area highway.

A department spokesman says a driver flagged down a trooper on Tuesday morning and said someone in another vehicle had opened fire on him on Interstate 93 in Quincy at about 5:20 a.m.

The trooper located a possible bullet hole in a rear door of that person’s car, which also had a broken window.

The motorist was not injured.

The possible shooter’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger. State police have notified area departments to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching that description.

The victim’s car is being processed for evidence.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s