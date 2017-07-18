Cape Cod Potato Chips will continue to be made on Cape Cod

Image by Phoebe via Wikimedia Commons.

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Cape Cod Potato Chips will continue to be made on Cape Cod.

Snyder’s-Lance Inc., which owns the snack food brand, had considered moving production of the chips not only off Cape Cod but out of Massachusetts because of what it called a “dated” and “overcrowded” plant in Hyannis. The company said the current building shows “significant deterioration” and the configuration of parking areas, pedestrian entrances and truck loading areas is a safety hazard.

The Cape Cod Times reports that instead, the North Carolina-based company will make a $20 million investment to add more than 17,000 square feet to the current location. Improvements include more office and manufacturing space as well as better tour and retail experiences.

The plant has about 100 employees.

