Boston to display 50 posters to combat Islamophobia

BOSTON (AP) — Boston officials have announced a new public service campaign to combat Islamophobia that involves posters placed throughout the city.

The posters, titled “What to do if you are witnessing Islamophobic harassment,” were designed by French artist Maeril.

Mayor Martin Walsh’s office says the 50 posters will be placed on public spaces such as bus stops and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority trains over the next two weeks starting Monday.

Walsh says the posters help send the message that “all are welcome in Boston.”

Boston neighborhood liaison Faisa Sharif says the campaign offers a peaceful way to address public harassment.

New England Cable News reports the posters will stay up for six months.