Blighted properties revived in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group in Holyoke helps fight city blight by reviving properties.

According to a release sent to 22News from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s office, the Problem Property Group improves coordination of city-wide blight remediation efforts by seeking receivership of vacant and blighted properties.

Under state law, the appointment of a receiver is a “last resort” solution after an owner of a property has failed to comply with administrative and court orders to correct violations of the State Sanitary Code.

“The work that the Problem Property Group has done so far is exactly what we need to move the city in the right direction,” Morse said in the release. “All families deserve to live in great neighborhoods. As these city officials tackle these issues head on, I believe we will see vast improvements within the coming years. We will be able to attract new business and development in the city when our buildings and houses are ready for use.”

The mayor’s office sent 22News before and after photos of two properties revived by efforts of the Problem Property Group. The properties are located on Belvidere Avenue and Oak Street.

The City of Holyoke currently has 12 active receiverships.

Before and After: Revived properties in Holyoke View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse's Office Photo courtesy Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse's Office Photo courtesy Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse's Office Photo courtesy Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse's Office