Blandford Ski Area may be sold

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than 80 years owned by the Springfield Ski Club, Blandford ski area may be changing hands.

Springfield Ski Club Marketing Director Dave Fraser told 22News that a majority of the Ski Club members voted Tuesday night in favor of negotiating a sale with Butternut Basin in Great Barrington.

The Springfield Ski Club has owned Blandford since 1936.

The Ski area has struggled in recent seasons because of a lack of snow.

