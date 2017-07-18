Blandford Ski Area may be sold

Ski Club members voted in favor of negotiating a sale with Butternut Basin

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than 80 years owned by the Springfield Ski Club, Blandford ski area may be changing hands.

Springfield Ski Club Marketing Director Dave Fraser told 22News that a majority of the Ski Club members voted Tuesday night in favor of negotiating a sale with Butternut Basin in Great Barrington.

The Springfield Ski Club has owned Blandford since 1936.

The Ski area has struggled in recent seasons because of a lack of snow.

22News will update you with any developments in this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s