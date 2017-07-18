22News breaks down the compromise marijuana bill

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After months of indecision, lawmakers have finally agreed on how to tax recreational marijuana.

It’s not the 12 percent tax voters approved last November. But some residents think it could be enough to stop the black market in marijuana.

Lawmakers on Monday reached an agreement on re-writing the state’s recreational marijuana law. The original voter approved law called for a 12 percent total tax on retail pot sales.

It’s a split between proposals by both the House and Senate.

The House and Senate Conference Committee settled on a total tax of 20 percent. They’re hope is a 20 percent tax could discourage illegal pot sales.

“Even though they may not like it, they’d rather buy it legally then have it go back to not being legal and then having to get into trouble with the law,” Christopher Lane of Greenfield told 22News.

Here is how the taxes break down:

6.25% for state sales tax

10.75% in state excise tax

Up to 3% in optional local taxes

Lawmakers also compromised on how individual communities can restrict pot shops. All cities and towns that voted in favor of recreational marijuana in November’s ballot question would need to hold a referendum to ban pot shops, while the local governments of the communities that voted against it could make that decision without a required referendum.