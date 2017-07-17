Wrentham police rescued dog trapped in hot vehicle

Temperature inside vehicle could have exceeded 100 degrees

Rachel Nunes, WPRI Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Wrentham Police Department

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are once again reminding residents never to leave pets in hot cars after officers in eastern Massachusetts were forced to rescue a dog over the weekend from inside a vehicle.

The Wrentham Police Department said in a Facebook posting Sunday evening that the owners left the dog unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center. With air temperatures in the high 80s, officers said the temperature in the vehicle could easily have reached well over 100 degrees.

Officers safely got the dog out of the vehicle, and took it back to the station with them to cool off. They said charges would be pending against the dog’s owners.

