Woman killed in police involved shooting

KARE's Lou Raguse
An Australian woman described as a spiritual healer was shot dead by police in Minneapolis Saturday after she reportedly called 911 herself .

(KARE) Hundreds of mourners gathered at an alley entrance to honor Justine Damond, who was shot and killed by police on Saturday night.

The shooting happened after two officers responded to a 911 call that Justine made about a possible assault near her home.

Authorities say one of the officers “fired their weapon” and killed the woamn.

At a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said she was “heartsick” over the shooting and had several questions.

“I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren’t on. … Questions I hope and anticipate will be answered in the next few days,” said Hodges.

