West Springfield PD: Craigslist schemer ran phony auto repair shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that they have arrested a man who posed as a mechanic on Craigslist to take people’s money, use their cars, and never make the repairs.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that Jason Boulanger actually damaged the vehicles that the victims gave him in hopes of getting them fixed.

Police say that multiple victims reported to them that Boulanger had advertised on the popular online classified site that he was a mechanic with “JB Auto Repair,” which operated out of a storage unit in the town. Victims paid Boulanger and gave them their cars, which police say he proceeded to drive for personal use, damaging the vehicles and never making the repairs that they had paid for.

Police say Boulanger had been investigated in a similar scheme back in 2015.

He was arrested Friday at his apartment on Kings Highway on a trial court defaulted felony warrant for larceny over $250 under false pretenses, operating an unlicensed motor vehicle shop, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle (subsequent offense).