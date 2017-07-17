Childhood stress linked to adult life problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers have linked stress among children to causes of death and diseases in their adult life.

According to the Associated Press, facing adversity through things like poverty, neglect and parental substance abuse as a child, can harm a child’s brain and body system.

“There was a study done in the San Diego area that showed that people that had greater adverse childhood experiences and they looked at ten specifically, their chances of adult disease and adult problems went up sometimes dramatically,” Stephen Boos, Pediatrician at Baystate Health told 22News.

Boos said that stress amongst children can become overwhelming if there is no supportive network present in their life.

He also said that the first step in helping a child facing stress is letting them know that they are not alone in the situation.