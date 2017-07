SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds came out to Kenefick Park in Springfield to enjoy a movie on the big screen.

The city’s “Movies in the Park” series started Monday night with a showing of “Homeward Bound.”

22News reporter Sy Becker was there to kick off the 3-week-long series.

Movies will be played on a giant, inflatable projector screen on Mondays at Kenefick, Wednesdays at Blunt Park, and Fridays at Forest Park.

The movies all start at 8:15 p.m. and are free to the public.