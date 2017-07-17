Springfield Migs celebrate championship victory at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A National Championship Trophy has made its way to the birthplace of Basketball.

The Springfield Migs, a 6th Grade AAU Girls Basketball Team celebrated their National Championship victory Monday at The Basketball Hall of Fame.

The team qualified at a tournament in Boston and won the National Championship in Virginia.

“These girls are 100 percent committed to the program and to themselves and their supporting cast when it comes to their parents is great and that also helps,” Angel Velez, Program Founder told 22News.

The program expects to build off this year’s success by adding even more girls to their program for next season.

