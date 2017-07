SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton Police are looking for suspect(s) after a convenience store was broken into on Monday.

Southampton police said officer’s received calls about a break-in at the Stop-N-Save convenience store located at 247 College Highway.

Police said the suspect(s) made off with an undetermined amount of money.

No further information was made available as the investigation is still on-going.

You are asked to call Southampton police at (413) 527-1120, with any information.