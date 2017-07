EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Cottage Street in Easthampton is closed Monday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, Cottage Street will be closed from Pine Street to Orchard Street from 5:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be no on-street parking allowed during the closure.

The municipal parking lot and businesses will remain open during the partial road closure.