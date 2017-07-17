Raynham man dead after dirt bike accident

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old Raynham man is dead after a motor vehicle crash on Route 138, Monday afternoon.

Raynham Police said they responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 1:10 p.m.

The crash caused the 19-year-old man to be ejected from the dirt bike, landing in the northbound lane of Route 138.

Police said he was traveling northbound on Route 138 on an unregistered 1980 Suzuki 250 when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2005 Toyota Avalon.

The 19-year-old man was taken to Morton Hospital and Medical Center with life-threating injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

A 75-year-old man from Plymouth was the driver of the Toyota and he suffered non-life threating injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.