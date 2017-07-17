Rattlesnake found on Springfield doorstep released on Mount Tom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A timber rattlesnake was found on the doorstep of a William Street home in the South End of Springfield Sunday.

Animal control was called in to capture the snake, which was later released on Mount Tom in Holyoke.

Residents described the snake as being between three and four feet in length.

According to MassWildlife, Timber Rattlesnakes are native to all six New England states. In Massachusetts, they can be found living in the Berkshires, the Connecticut River Valley, and the Blue Hills, outside Boston.

