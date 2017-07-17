Pet Corner: Raisin

Name: Raisin

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Age: 12 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Background:

Raisin was found as a stray cat in the Turners Falls area and came to Dakin earlier this spring. She recently stayed with a foster family who adored her, but it was decided that she was best placed on our adoption floor so her future person or family will be able to find her more easily, so she’s back at our Springfield location.

Raisin is a staff favorite! She’s very friendly and loves being petted by everyone. She will wrap her paws around your neck when she’s being held, and she clearly loves the attention!

Events/Other Topics:

Nick’s Nursery Matching Donation Drive!

Nick’s Nursery is New England’s only kitten intensive care unit and our doors have just opened! We’ll be treating lots of orphaned baby kittens, and supplies are critical. Thanks to the generosity of founding donors Jan & Bernadette Piepul, your gift to help Nick’s operate will be matched by the Piepuls through the end of July. Gifts of all sizes will go twice as far. Please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/nicks-nursery-317.html for more information or to make your donation today!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.