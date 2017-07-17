New programs in Northampton to help residents lower energy bills

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two new programs in Northampton are in place to help residents lower their energy bills.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the City of Northampton, the two programs, HeatSmart Northampton and Ener-G-Save, are also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help protect vulnerable residents during heat waves.

Volunteer residents will work with a contractor to run the HeatSmart Northampton program. Its goal is to reduce the cost and effort of installing cold climate air source heat pumps. The Ener-G-Save program will provide homeowners with thermal images of their homes to help them identify where energy is leaking, which will help them to properly weatherize their homes.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz recently pledged the city to maintaining the goals outlined in the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

“Northampton is once again taking action at a local level to help our residents and businesses lead the way to adopting clean energy technologies of the future,” Narkewicz said.

