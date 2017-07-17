Monday is World Emoji Day

World Emoji Day was first celebrated three years ago

Samantha Miller, News 8 Producer Published:
Photo Courtesy: WRIC

(WTNH) — It is World Emoji Day, so be sure to break out those creative text messages!

World Emoji Day was created three years ago by the founder of “Emojipedia.” The website keeps track of the over 2,000 emoji icons.

Marking the holiday is easy: just pick out your favorite emojis and send them to your friends and family.

Users can also use the hashtag #worldemojiday to share on social media.

Emojis were first invented in Japan between 1998 and 1999, but they spilled over into the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.

