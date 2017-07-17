Man allegedly stole car, drove drunk to friend’s house in Greenfield

Robert Boyd charged with OUI, larceny, and driving with a revoked license.

By Published:
Photo courtesy Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Greenfield early Sunday morning after he allegedly stole a car and drove it to a friend’s house on Davis Street.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Boyd, of Colrain, is now being charged with OUI (his second offense) and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Greenfield Police said a friend of the suspect called the department around 1:40 a.m. to report that Boyd admitted to stealing a car and driving it to the Davis Street home.

When officers got there, they found a 2011 Jeep Patriot with “fresh extensive damage.” The Jeep was determined to belong to a resident in Monroe.

Greenfield police say officers were able to determine probable cause that Boyd was intoxicated while he drove the stolen car. He was not supposed to be driving at all, since his license had been revoked.

Boyd was arrested and held on a $7,500 bail.

