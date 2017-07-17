Lost hikers found in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State police and local firefighters were able to find two lost hikers Sunday.

Lieutenant Kyle Walker of the Ashfield Fire Department told 22News the hikers were reported lost just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

Walker said his department, along with the Conway Fire Department, state troopers and state environmental police were called in. A state police helicopter was also requested.

Two hours later, the hikers were found a near the state forest between Ashfield and Goshen. No injuries were reported.