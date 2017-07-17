Lost hikers found in Ashfield

No injuries were reported

By Published: Updated:

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  State police and local firefighters were able to find two lost hikers Sunday.

Lieutenant Kyle Walker of the Ashfield Fire Department told 22News the hikers were reported lost just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

Walker said his department, along with the Conway Fire Department, state troopers and state environmental police were called in. A state police helicopter was also requested.

Two hours later, the hikers were found a near the state forest between Ashfield and Goshen. No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s