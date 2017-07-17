Inside: Penn & Teller Teach You A Trick

Penn & Teller: Fool Us
(CW) – A blind magician and an interactive magician try to fool Penn & Teller. Watch the episode here on The CW! 

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

