Hiker found a body on Mt. Greylock in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s office are working to determine the cause of death of a body found on a mountain in Berkshire County Monday afternoon.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News that a hiker found the body on the Adams side of Mt. Greylock just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. There was no information available regarding identity or even the gender of the deceased.

Trooper Sullivan said the grim discovery was being investigated by State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services and the State Medical Examiner.

Trooper Sullivan said that such a response is standard protocol for the discovery of an unattended death, and that he had no reason to believe that it was being investigated as a criminal matter. But he could not rule it out.

