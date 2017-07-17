Governor Baker expected to sign state budget Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is expected to sign the state budget Monday at the State House, two weeks into the fiscal year.

The governor has been reviewing the $40 billion state budget for the past 10 days, but he is expected to approve the spending package Monday afternoon.

The state has been running on a temporary $5 billion budget to avoid a government shutdown.

Local aid to cities and towns is expected to be just over $1 billion, which is a $40 million increase from last year. The budget also includes a $36 million increase for the Department of Children and Families, which protests children from abuse and neglect. Lawmakers hope to save $83 million in potential revenue by not rolling back the state income tax to 5 percent.

There are still questions surrounding the 2018 budget, like whether the governor signs off on a new temporary assessment to help offset rising costs for the state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth.

Several major business groups oppose it because they say it does not include other Medicaid reforms proposed by the governor.

Baker can veto any line item if he chooses. The Legislature would then have the opportunity to override any vetoes.