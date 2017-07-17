Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Berkshire Counties

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Warning has been issued for Franklin and Berkshire Counties until 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

While flash flooding is the main concern, lightning and damaging wind potential are also worth watching, but would be more isolated.

Here’s what we’re expecting tonight:

Threats:

MAIN THREAT: Flash flooding

Safety & Preparedness:

In the event a street is flooded, “turn around, don’t drown” and never drive through high water.

If you hear thunder, head indoors

Stay with 22News as we continue to track storm potential and more wet and stormy weather.