Feds to allow fishermen to catch more monkfish

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators will allow fishermen to catch a little bit more monkfish over the next three years.

The monkfish is a popular food fish that’s native to the East Coast. They’re a staple of displays in New England fish markets, where they often stick out because of their bizarre appearance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s increasing the monkfish quota in the northern fishery management area by 8 percent. The quota’s going up in the southern fishery area by 1 percent.

Monkfish are caught from Maine to Virginia, with most of the catch coming to shore in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The harvest was worth more than $19 million in 2015.

The catch of monkfish had held steady between 16 million and 22 million pounds since 2009.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.