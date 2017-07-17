Deadly flash floods

(NBC News) Nine members of an extended family in Arizona are dead after an intense flash flood over the weekend, and a tenth member of the same family is missing and presumed dead after being swept away in the flood waters.

The family was gathered along the Verde River in the Tonto National Forest, north of Phoenix, and were camping when the waters turned deadly.

“The water was calm and then literally 20 seconds later, there was like no warning at all. The water just started rushing down,” said Disa Alexander a witness to the floods.

Search and recovery teams are still searching for the missing family member while the rest of the family tries to cope with the loss of so many loved ones.

