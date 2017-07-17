Construction work to cause delays on Chicopee roadways

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some major streets in Chicopee could see delays or even closures during the coming week, due to continuing work on the city’s sewer separation project.

Here is the latest schedule from the Chicopee Department of Public Works:

Road Work Description Abbey Street Installation of sewer main 7/24- 7/28 Broadway (Between East St. and Beauchamp Terr.) Installation of sewer main 7/17- 7/28

Detour in place for thru traffic, plan ahead!

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Brooks St. Grading of roadway 7/17- 7/28 Bullens St. Installation of sewer main 7/17- 7/18

Installation of sewer services 7/19- 7/21 Burnett Rd. (From Sandtrap Way towards Ludlow town line) Installation of 30″ water main 7/20- 7/28

Alternating one-way traffic. Expect delays, especially during rush hour. Seek alternate routes if possible. Exchange St. (At Bullens St.) Installation of sewer services 7/19- 7/21 Hampden St. Grading of roadway 7/17- 7/28

ROAD CLOSED– Mon-Fri, 7AM- 5PM

Plan ahead, follow detours. Kennedy St Grading of roadway 7/17- 7/28 Knapp St. Grading of roadway 7/17- 7/28 Marion St. Grading of roadway 7/17- 7/28 Sandtrap Way Installation of 30″ water main 7/17- 7/19 Sanford St. Grading of roadway 7/17- 7/28 Willimansett Sewer Project

(Chicopee St. area) Restoration of driveway aprons, sidewalks, and ramps continues. Pipeline cleaning and manhole improvements to continue through 7/28.

Crews are scattered throughout project area, please use caution!