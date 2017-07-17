Coconut Bun Vermicelli & Cheesy Pineapple Flank Steak Pinwheels

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are celebrating National Grilling Month all throughout July on Mass Appeal! Dan Whalen, Blogger from thefoodinmybeard.com, showed us how to grill with shrimp and steak.

COCONUT BUN VERMICELLI

1/2 Pound Thick Rice Vermicelli Round, (not wide)

1 Pound Shrimp

2 Cups Shredded Carrots

2 Cups Matchstick Cut Cucumbers

1 Cup Chopped Peanuts

1/2 Cup Chopped Mint

1/4 Cup Fish Sauce

1/4 Cup Sambol

Splash Rice Vinegar

8 Ounces Canned Coconut Milk

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cook the noodles by dropping them into boiling water. kill the heat immediately and let them sit in the water for about 10 or 15 minutes until tender. Strain and rinse really well. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. season the shrimp with salt and chili flakes and grill. Place shrimp on top of the noodles as you serve.

CHEESY PINEAPPLE FLANK STEAK PINWHEELS

1.5 pound Flank Steak (bigger is fine)

2 cups Cheddar Cheese

2 tablespoons Cream Cheese

2 Jalapenos diced and most of the seeds removed

2 handfuls Arugula chopped small

1/2 a pineapple cut into thin planks

INSTRUCTIONS

1. butterfly the flank steak. Cut it the thin way to open it up like a book leaving a hinge along the grain on one side.

2. mix the cheeses with the jalapeno and arugula until combined.

3. spread the cheeses on the laid out flank steak. Spread it thin and discard any extra.

4. Top with a layer of the thin pineapple.

5. roll up very tight. The grain of the steak should be going along the roll in a straight line, not rolled up with the roll.

6. Place 3 skewers where each roll will be, and cut in between the skewers to form the pinwheels. Chill to firm for a half hour.

7. Grill on high heat for about 6 minutes per side to brown and cook to a medium doneness.