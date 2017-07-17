Chicopee police officer cited in Memorial Drive crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police officer involved in a crash with another vehicle Sunday is being cited for failing to fully stop at a red light.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the investigation revealed that the officer, who was en route to a medical call, activated his lights and sirens before turning from James Street onto Memorial Drive. The officer allegedly slowed down as the traffic light on Memorial Drive turned red, but did not stop. Wilk said an 83-year-old woman driving through the intersection did not see the cruiser, and the two vehicles crashed.

Both driver were taken to the hospital with injuries. Wilk says the officer was released, but that the woman is still being treated at the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

The officer involved in the crash will also attend remedial training on proper procedures and policies when driving to emergency calls. The name of the officer is not being released due to personnel rights.