Bountiful fruit at western Massachusetts farms

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fruit is certainly a sweet treat during the summertime, and local produce is plentiful! You can take your pick of fruit- blueberries, cherries, and apples are all doing well. Peaches are even expected this year, after there was no peach crop last year.

22News went to Outlook Farm in Westhampton, where we were told that peaches will be coming out soon for customers to buy.

After such a rainy season, however, 22News asked Brad Morse of Outlook whether this has affected any of our fruit crops.

“It’s making larger fruit. Plenty of moisture, it’s a little more rain than I like, and it creates a little more work, but it doesn’t affect the fruit trees too much. They are all in good shape,” Morse said.

Morse told 22News that he actually prefers drier conditions to the rainy ones that western Massachusetts has seen this season.

Some of our summer storms have brought hail, which have made dents in some tree fruits, such as apples. That is really nothing to worry about, however.