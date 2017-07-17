Bill would require high schools to provide driver’s ed courses

Legislation seen as way to help low-income students

BOSTON (WWLP) – Teens can get a learner’s permit at age 16 in Massachusetts, but they have to complete a driver education course before getting their license. Those courses can be costly.

Many driver’s education courses cost more than $500, and are mandatory for all those under age 18 who hope to obtain a driver’s license. Lawmakers are now considering a bill to make those courses more accessible and affordable for teens, especially those in low-income neighborhoods.

Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield) filed legislation to require Massachusetts high schools to offer driver education and training courses for students. He told 22News that the proposal could help put more young people to work in western Massachusetts.

“Driving is critically important to alleviate chronic poverty, because it’s a way for young people to obtain jobs, as well as become more independent,” Gonzalez said.

Under the proposal, the course would be funded by a combination of parent-student fees and tuition collected by the RMV.

