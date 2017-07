SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is dead after a car crash involving a bicyclist and a tractor trailer.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said 51-year-old Lawrence Henry was killed in a collision with a tractor trailer in Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield Police are still looking into the cause of the deadly collision. The accident shut down a portion of Page Blvd. and Brookdale Dr. for a couple of hours.