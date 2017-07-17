Back to school shopping starts early this year

Big Y's busiest time for back to school shopping is in late August

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Back to school shopping is starting early this year. Parents told 22News they’ve already started picking up items for the start of the school year.

Stores like Walmart have already having sales and specials on back to school items. The National Retail Federation said back to school shopping started in late June, and will carry on through the start of the school year. Some parents said the sooner you get it done, the better.

“It definitely runs out, and if you go last minute, like towards the end of August, it’s almost like Christmas shopping,” said Amanda Normandie of Southwick. “You’re fighting over to get the supplies. You’re like I grabbed that first. It’s actually kind of crazy.”

Big Y told 22News their busiest time for back to school shopping is the last week in August with parents coming in for both supplies and snacks for the start of the school year.

