3 to be charged for series of CVS thefts

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Suffield Connecticut have arrest warrants for three people- including one from western Massachusetts- in connection to a series of thefts from a CVS store this past spring.

Suffield Police Capt. Christopher McKee told 22News that Nicholas Roy, 26, of Indian Orchard, as well as Randall Layne, 27, and Jeremiah Fitzgerald, 27 – both of Enfield- are facing charges in connection to the “spree of shopliftings” at the CVS on Mountain Road, which lasted from March into May.

McKee says that Roy had been stopped by Agawam and Suffield police after he made an escape from one of the thefts back in March. However, he gave police a false name, and the identity of someone who he used to know. Later, police learned of the deception, and Roy was later arrested in Massachusetts on charges including obstruction of justice and forgery. He is currently serving jail time in Massachusetts, but Suffield police have put in a request to have him sent back to Connecticut to face charges for the CVS thefts when he is done serving his time in jail here.

Meanwhile, Layne, who is accused of committing thefts at the store and then making a getaway with Fitzgerald in a maroon Saturn, was arrested by Hartford police on Saturday. Suffield police have an active warrant for Fitzgerald’s arrest.

In May, Enfield police arrested Fitzgerald on a charge of driving with a suspended license, after they pulled him over for having improper license plates. McKee said that the vehicle Fitzgerald had been driving matched the description of the car that they were looking for in connection to the thefts.