1 seriously hurt in ultralight plane crash

Plane went down about 500 ft. from end of runway

Associated Press Published:

EASTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say one person suffered serious injuries in an ultralight aircraft crash in Connecticut.

The Eastford Fire Department was dispatched to a private airfield in the northeastern Connecticut town at about noon Sunday for reports of an injured person.

Rescue units were directed by a witness to a wooded area about 500 feet past the end of the runway.

The aircraft’s single occupant was removed from the wreckage and taken by medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital.

The victim’s name was not released.

State police and the state Airport Authority are investigating.

