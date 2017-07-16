Timber rattlesnake captured in downtown Springfield

The agency currently has no idea how the timber rattlesnake got there

Timber Rattlesnake
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From the Massachusetts Environmental Police, confirmation that a timber rattlesnake has been found in downtown Springfield.

The state of Massachusetts has considered placing several timber rattlesnakes on an island at the Quabbin Reservoir, and several other locations in the state, for breeding purposes.

Environmental police tweeted this video of the venomous rattler found in a doorway in downtown Springfield Sunday.

The agency currently has no idea how the timber rattlesnake got there. 22News is getting more information about this unusual find, so far from the snake’s natural habitat.

