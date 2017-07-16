Timber rattlesnake captured in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From the Massachusetts Environmental Police, confirmation that a timber rattlesnake has been found in downtown Springfield.

The state of Massachusetts has considered placing several timber rattlesnakes on an island at the Quabbin Reservoir, and several other locations in the state, for breeding purposes.

Environmental police tweeted this video of the venomous rattler found in a doorway in downtown Springfield Sunday.

MEP Lieutenant identifies/transports/releases timber rattlesnake captured by local ACOs from a doorstep in downtown Springfield pic.twitter.com/bARTB36XeN — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) July 16, 2017

The agency currently has no idea how the timber rattlesnake got there. 22News is getting more information about this unusual find, so far from the snake’s natural habitat.