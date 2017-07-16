CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Would you believe? It’s taken the re-make of Clint Eastwood’s moody thriller, “The Beguiled”, all of 45 years to reach the screen.

But it was well worth it.

Colin Farrell inherits Eastwood’s role as the wounded Union soldier during the Civil War, disrupting life in an isolated Southern girls school.

Head Mistress Nicole Kidman is too much of a sadistic tyrant to welcome the Union soldier into their midst. Even if he does broke the monotony of their cloistered existence, but it’s too much excitement for their stilted lives as Director Sophia Coppola turns up the emotional steam to this psychological thriller.

Farrell may be a threat to the conniving head mistress, but to sexually frustrated Kristen Dunst, he’s a source of liberation.

When Farrell asks, “what’s your biggest wish? Dunst doesn’t waste a seconds replying, “to be taken far away from here,” but isn’t it just like a man to upset the delicate balance with his roving eye, and put himself in serious jeopardy?

“The Beguiled” engulfs you in its suffocating tension. We know deep down, nothing good can come from this battle of the sexes, but we come away wondering the source of Kidman’s hatred for men.

Especially if you enjoy a slow, carefully building thriller, “The Beguiled” should have no trouble seducing you on its way to paying off with 3 stars.

Sometimes just being subtle is the best way to woo the audience.

Rated R

1 Hour 35 Minutes

Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning