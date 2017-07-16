Local bikers rally against bullying

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of bikers from various clubs and organizations gathered Sunday at Smead arena in Springfield for a ride to the home of an anguished grandmother. Her grandson has been a bullying victim.

John Connor of Springfield told 22News, “He’s been bruised, beaten up, I said sure, I’d put out a shout out on Facebook and get some local bikers to help support Eric. It’s not about intimidating kids or anything, it’s about supporting a poor kid that’s being bullied.”

The dozens of bikers would ride to the grandmother’s home, lift her spirits and those of the bullied grandchild.