Local bikers rally against bullying

The bikers were able to raise the spirits of the grandmother

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of bikers from various clubs and organizations gathered Sunday at Smead arena in Springfield for a ride to the home of an anguished grandmother. Her grandson has been a bullying victim.

John Connor of Springfield told 22News, “He’s been bruised, beaten up, I said sure, I’d put out a shout out on Facebook and get some local bikers to help support Eric. It’s not about intimidating kids or anything, it’s about supporting a poor kid that’s being bullied.”

The dozens of bikers would ride to the grandmother’s home, lift her spirits and those of the bullied grandchild.

