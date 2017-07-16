Some retailers are looking to change the state’s sales tax

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The retailers association of Massachusetts is considering pushing for a ballot question in 2018 to lower the state’s sales tax.

Retailers are waiting to see if state lawmakers will approve a sales tax holiday in June after they did away with it last year before moving forward. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts is gathering information from it’s members to see if there is support for lowering the 6.25 percent sales tax. Retailers are considering the move after lawmakers got rid of last years sales tax holiday due to revenue concerns.

The day had been popular with both retailers and shoppers. The president of the retailers association said brick and mortar shops in the state are frustrated, and feel there is a “perceived inequity” between the sales tax their shops have to collect while online retailers do not. For shoppers near the border, tax free New Hampshire can also be a draw for shoppers looking to save a little money.

The group will have to file a petition with the attorney general by August 2 if they decide to move forward with a ballot question to lower the sales tax.