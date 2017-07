SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coveted Purple Cane was presented Sunday afternoon to the most senior of citizens in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

100-year-old World War II veteran Walter Alexander received his Purple Cane from Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos, along with Walter’s Indian Orchard neighbors.

Many American communities award Golden Canes to their oldest resident, but purple happens to be Indian Orchard’s official color.