Pizza delivery driver stabbed in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A pizza delivery driver is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed while working in North Adams.

North Adams Police Lieutenant Jason Wood said on the department’s Facebook page, police were called to 394 Union St. around 11:30 p.m. Friday night for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Charles Sauer of North Adams located in his vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Sauer, a pizza delivery driver, identified his attacker as Travis Perras, who was located and arrested shortly after. Lt. Wood said, “The investigation at this time points to the motive as a robbery for money.” Massachusetts State Police assisted in the investigation.

Sauer was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was initially listed as being in critical condition, but has since improved to stable condition.

Perras was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, armed robbery while masked, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held on $75,000 bail.