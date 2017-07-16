Pittsfield resident killed in boating accident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 64 year-old David Clement from Pittsfield was killed, after drowning in a boating accident in Vermont this weekend.

22News is working for you water safety advice, to keep you and your family safe this summer.

22News went to the Northampton Fire Department, and Deputy Chief Timothy McQuestion told 22News:

  • Be cautious around natural bodies of water
  • Swim in designated areas.
  • Avoid alcohol while swimming.
  • Always go swimming with a buddy

McQuestion told 22News, “It’s important to go out with a buddy so that if something happens, there’s somebody that can either A – aide you or B- get the proper help to aide you.”

Authorities believe Clement slipped at the marina and fell into the water and drowned.

The investigation is ongoing.

